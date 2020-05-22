Driver Remanded For Stealing Phone

Iddrisu Yahya, who is said to have two similar cases already pending before the same court, pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court on June 17, this year for trial.

Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa told the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey that, the complainant is a shopkeeper at Mim, while the suspect was a driver at Nerebehi in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.

She said on May 05, this year at about 1700, the suspect borrowed the phone from the complainant to make a call.

The prosecution said he however bolted with the phone until May 08, this year when he was arrested from his hideout at Nerebehi by the Nkawie Police.

Chief Inspector Amankwaa said during interrogation the suspect admitted the offence and he was charged and brought before the court.

---GNA