Man Butchered Mother For His Inability To Impregnate His Wife

Kennedy Kwaku Adu, blamed his mother for his inability to get his wife pregnant after years of marriage.

Before inflicting the cutlass wounds on her mother he had earlier threatened to behead her.

Deputy Suprintendent of Police (DSP) Addai Boateng, the Twifo Praso District Commander confirmed the incident and the arrest to the Ghana News Agency.

He said the suspect and his wife Ms Gifty Anku had been married for quite a long time without a child.

He said due to that suspicion, peace had therefore eluded the family house where the suspect, victim, his wife and the suspect's younger brother all reside.

According to the District Commander, the suspect returned home on the night of the incident drunk, and started hurling insults on his mother and later inflicted the cutlass wounds on her.

He said the mother is currently battling for her life at the Twifu Praso Government Hospital, where the suspect who was also injured when his younger brother tried to separate the brawl, is also receiving treatment.

DSP Boateng said investigations was on going and the suspect will soon be arraigned.

