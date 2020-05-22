"Use The Right Boots To Play On Astro Turf" - Sports Kits Expert

The government as part of its policy has been constructing Astro turfs across the country as part of efforts to promote the development of sports in the country.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Asare said, he had noted with great concern the use of inappropriate boots by footballers and patrons of the Astro turfs in recent times, following the increasing number of Astro turfs being constructed by the government and other private individuals across the country.

"The right shoe for the astro turf is G-boot, as this has been specially designed for such turfs. Without these boots the life span of the highly expensive pitches would be shorter, whilst it also posses a lot of danger to the health of players.

"I want to encourage all footballers and others who patronise these pitches to ensure they use the right boots to protect the life of the pitches and avoid injuries as well," he told the GNA Sports.

He noted that the idea of constructing astro turf pitches around the country was a good idea, but patrons of the pitches must be educated on the right use of boots when playing.

Mr. Aseidu Asare commended the government for the initiative since it would open up several opportunities for the youth.

---GNA