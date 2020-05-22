Your Ignoble Treatment Towards Anlo Becoming Legendary – Volta Youth Tells Akufo-Addo

A group calling itself the Volta Youth Forum has described as “the ignoble treatment” by President Akufo-Addo toward the “Anlo constituency as far as the distribution of the national cake is concerned.”

According to the group, in a statement issued on Friday, 22 May 2020, it recalls “how the Shime road, which started with much jubilation from the citizens of Shime, came to a halt as soon as President Nana Akufo-Addo” became president.

The group indicated that together with the chiefs of Kome and Shime, it is demanding a completion of the Kome and Shime road “which was started in 2015” and “was to be completed in 2017”.

“GHACOS Ltd., the contractor working on the road, was made to vacate the site as soon as there was a change in government for auditing to be done. Since then, the 20-km road, which was near 65 to 70% complete, has been left to deteriorate”.

The group said is also demanding the “establishment of a factory in Anlo” as part of its share of the “one district-one factory flagship programme.”

It further continued: “We also want to inform the president that the subjects and chiefs have also made lands readily available for building of a senior high school as a result of the promise he made to the nation to build 350 senior high schools” and emphasised that “the intentional behaviour of the president to ignore development and socio-cultural issues of Anlo is becoming legendary”.

The group also bemoaned President Akufo-Addo’s inability to attend the Hogbetsotso festival celebrated by the Anlos and “many other major festivals in the region among others.”

It added that the Anlo state has not seen “its share of the one-million-dollar per constituency per year” under the Akufo-Addo-led administration and reminded the government that: “We are also Ghanaians, hence demand our fair share of the national cake.”

“Once again, we want to emphasise our fair demand, as part of Ghana, who also need to benefit from the national cake. We demand the completion of the Kome – Shime roads. We demand our share of the 1D1F. We demand our share of the one-million-dollar per constituency per year.”

---classfmonline