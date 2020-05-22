Reverend Obofour Vows To deal ruthlessly with Kennedy Agyapong

Founder and Leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev. Obofour real name Rev Kwaku Agyei Antwi has replied law-maker Kennedy Agyapong over his threats on Net 2 TV that he shall be exposing fake prophets.

So far, Mr Agyapong is dealing seriously with Bishop Obinim to the extent that he has caused his arrest by the Ghana Police.

Well, Rev.Obofour in a new video says Ken Agyapong shouldn’t try that rubbish on him or else he’ll deal with him in a way he wouldn’t ever forget.

Obofour said as a ‘matter-of-factly’ that he’ll deal with Ken physically and spiritually so if he (Ken) thinks he’s strong, he should just dare him and he’ll see where the power lies.

“Let them dare…see I told you, people, that those people who have presenters and claim they’re rich men and are fooling on TV stations I’ll make them useless physically and Spiritually”.

“If you think I’m bluffing, let him dare me and I’ll expose their screenshots. In Ghana, I fear nobody but I respect Ghana. That nonsense must stop”.

“We’ll expose them professionally”, Obofour stressed.

Watch the video below:

Source:RazzNews.com