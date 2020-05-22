7 Storms Hit Volta Region In First Quarter Of 2020

The Volta Region has recorded seven wind and rain storms in the first quarter of this year 2020.

Mr Divine Bosson, Volta Regional Director, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), said the storms affected seven communities in five Municipal and Districts.

He said a total of 139 houses were affected by the storms, and 456 people, made up of 122 male adults, 122 female adults, 103 boys and 109 girls involved.

Mr Bosson said three female adults out of the 456 affected persons sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The Regional Director said a municipality recorded one flood situation, which affected a community with 19 houses.

He said a total of 46 people, made up of ten male adults, 20 female adults, ten boys and six girls were affected by that flood.

Mr Bosson said the Region recorded a total of 17 bushfires in eight municipal and districts, involving 21 communities and 300.5 acres of farm lands.

He said a total of 458 people, made up of 123 male adults, 131 female adults, 107 boys and 97 girls were affected by the fire.

The Regional Director said 12 municipal and districts also recorded 38 domestic fires, which affected 38 communities and 42 houses.

He said a total of 249 people, made up of 53 male adults, 76 female adults, 56 boys and 64 girls were affected by the fire, but with no death recorded.

Mr Bosson said one industrial fire was also recorded in a district, which affected one community and 189 boys, and a school.

The Regional Director said the estimated cost of damage by the disasters was GHC1,407,436.00

He said his outfit would continue to educate the people on the need to avoid acts that could lead to disasters and called for support from all.

Mr Bosson also called for stiffer punishment for people who set fire to bushes and also engaged in indiscriminate felling of trees to deter others from such acts.

---GNA