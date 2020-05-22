WHO Commends Madagascar’s Fight Against COVID-19

In a phone call, the head of the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) commended Madagascar's efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, according to the nation's president.

Late Wednesday President Andry Rajoelina took to Twitter to say he had a successful talk with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and that the WHO will sign a confidentiality clause on the formulation of COVID Organics (CVO) – an herbal beverage Rajoelina has claimed could prevent or cure the virus – and will support clinical observations in Africa.

His comments came a few days after WHO's Africa head said they are in touch with Madagascar over CVO.

”We have offered to support the design of a study to look into this product,” Matshidiso Moeti said.

The Indian Ocean nation has confirmed 371 COVID-19 cases, with two death and 131 recoveries, according to data compiled by the US' John Hopkins University.

On Sunday Rajoelina urged the public to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus by drinking CVO.

Madagascar has sent CVO to several African countries including Comoros, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Niger, Tanzania, Nigeria, Senegal, and Chad.

Rajoelina also said Madagascar will send CVO to Haiti and scientific bodies.

---https://www.aa.com