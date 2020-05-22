WHO Showcases Leading African Innovations In COVID-19 Response

Brazzaville, 21 May 2020 – A community of African innovators is stepping up support to the continent’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic, collaborating with the World Health Organization (WHO) to develop solutions to help contain the spread of the virus.

On 20 May 2020, WHO in the African Region hosted the first in a series of virtual sessions for innovators across the region to showcase home-grown creative solutions aimed at addressing critical gaps in the response to COVID-19.

Eight innovators from Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Guinea, and Kenya presented their pioneering solutions, all of which have already been implemented in their respective countries, with significant potential to be scaled up further across the region.

The innovations ranged from interactive public transport contact tracing apps and dynamic data analytics systems to rapid diagnostic testing kits, mobile testing booths, and low-cost critical care beds.