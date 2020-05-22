Covid-19: Nigeria Cases Hit 7,016 LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Nigeria have increased to 7,016. That was after the country reported 339 new cases on Thursday, May 21. This is according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet on May 21. It says 1,907 persons have been discharged.However, deaths have increased to 211.Breakdown of New Cases139-Lagos28-Kano28-Oyo25-Edo22-Katsina18-Kaduna14-Jigawa13-Yobe13-Plateau11-FCT8-Gombe5-Ogun4-Bauchi4-Nasarawa3-Delta2-Ondo1-Rivers1-Adamawa---Daily Guide CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus pandemicNigeria
Covid-19: Nigeria Cases Hit 7,016
Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Nigeria have increased to 7,016.
That was after the country reported 339 new cases on Thursday, May 21.
This is according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet on May 21.
It says 1,907 persons have been discharged.
However, deaths have increased to 211.
Breakdown of New Cases
139-Lagos
28-Kano
28-Oyo
25-Edo
22-Katsina
18-Kaduna
14-Jigawa
13-Yobe
13-Plateau
11-FCT
8-Gombe
5-Ogun
4-Bauchi
4-Nasarawa
3-Delta
2-Ondo
1-Rivers
1-Adamawa
---Daily Guide