Covid-19: Nigeria Cases Hit 7,016

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Nigeria have increased to 7,016.

That was after the country reported 339 new cases on Thursday, May 21.

This is according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet on May 21.

It says 1,907 persons have been discharged.

However, deaths have increased to 211.

Breakdown of New Cases

139-Lagos

28-Kano

28-Oyo

25-Edo

22-Katsina

18-Kaduna

14-Jigawa

13-Yobe

13-Plateau

11-FCT

8-Gombe

5-Ogun

4-Bauchi

4-Nasarawa

3-Delta

2-Ondo

1-Rivers

1-Adamawa

