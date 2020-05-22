Upper West: Deputy Regional Minister Butchered

The Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Amidu Chinia Issahaku has been attacked with a cutlass by unknown men in the regional capital, Wa.

Mr. Chinia was taking an evening walk in front of his house around 7:00pm on Thursday when two men on a motorbike approached and allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on him without uttering a word.

Confirming the incident to Citi News at the Homeland Clinic in Wa where he is on admission and receiving treatment, the Deputy Minister said he was on his usual evening walk after his evening meal when the two men appeared from nowhere, removed a sharp shiny cutlass trying to slash his head.

“I was almost at my main gate when they appeared from nowhere. They did not ask me any question or asked for anything. They just removed the cutlass trying to take my life,” he said.

He said he tried to run for his dear life but fell in the process, and was hit with the machete, sustaining deep wounds on his right arm.

He further disclosed that the police officer manning his gate couldn’t hear his cry due to a loud sound that was produced by a standby generator closeby.

Mr. Chinia is contesting to lead the New Patriotic Party in the Sissala East constituency in the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries.

Asked if he suspected any foul play ahead of the primaries, he said: “it is only the police that will be able to tell after their investigations “.

Meanwhile, the Upper West Regional Police Command has commenced investigation into the matter that is purported to be an assassination attack on the Deputy Minister.

---citinewsroom