22.05.2020 Headlines

COVID-19: Ghana Cases Hit 6,486

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Ghana's COVID-19 case count has risen to 6,486.

This update represents 217 new cases confirmed in the country.

Ghana Health Service confirmed on May, 22, 2020.

The update indicates that 53 more people have recovered by the virus.

This brings the total number of persons who have recovered to 1,951.

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
