COVID-19: Ghana Cases Hit 6,486

Ghana's COVID-19 case count has risen to 6,486. This update represents 217 new cases confirmed in the country. Ghana Health Service confirmed on May, 22, 2020. The update indicates that 53 more people have recovered by the virus. This brings the total number of persons who have recovered to 1,951.
