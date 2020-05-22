Develop Telemedicine Tools To Boost Healthcare System — Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has called for the development of telemedicine tools to improve access to quality healthcare in the country following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Mr. Mahama said this, in addition to the construction and provision of modern and well-equipped health facilities across the country, will make access to quality healthcare easier for Ghanaians.

The former President made this call via a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

“The outbreak of #COVID19 has demonstrated yet again that a strong healthcare system is vital for any country. Access to healthcare is a human right! We have to develop telemedicine tools to support the construction and provision of modern and well-equipped health facilities across the country. This will make it easier for every Ghanaian to access quality healthcare. Together, we will build a future #Ghana,” the former president said.

His suggestion comes in the wake of the announcement by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, that some hospitals will be constructed as part of the renewed focus on the health sector following of the coronavirus pandemic.

The district hospitals will be standard 100-bed facilities and will also have accommodation for staff.

The President also said there were plans for the construction of six new regional hospitals in the six new regions, and the rehabilitation of the Effia Nkwanta Hospital, in Sekondi, which is the regional hospital of the Western Region. What is Telemedicine?

The World Health Organization (WHO) refers to telemedicine as “healing from a distance“. It is the use of telecommunications technology and information technologies to provide remote clinical services to patients. Physicians use telemedicine for the transmission of digital imaging, video consultations, and remote medical diagnosis.

The concept of telemedicine and telehealth could be still new to providers and physicians given the especially slow adoption of technology in healthcare.

However, the continued advances in technology and healthcare innovation have greatly expanded its usability. Moreover, the demand from the new generation of the tech-savvy population has pushed for its rapid adoption due to the convenience, cost-saving, and intelligent features it brings.

It's now a matter of time for the healthcare system, medical group, providers and even solo practitioners integrate telemedicine as part of their medical services offering.

---citinewsroom