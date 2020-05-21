Local Govt Ministry Educate Stakeholders On Public Financial Management Template For Community Engagement

Listen to article

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) with support from UNICEF, and in collaboration with this the Fiscal Decentralization Unit of the Ministry of Finance, has organized a capacity building workshop for stakeholders on the Public Financial Management Templates for citizen engagements.

The two-day workshop held at the Forest Hotel, (Dodowa) in Accra was aimed to Sensitize CSO leadership on the PFM Templates, provide a platform for further inputs to improve the PFM Templates, agree on a work plan for transferring knowledge and provide a platform for networking and discussing how CSOs can work to ensure No One is Left Behind, towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

PARTICIPANTS

The workshop was attended by key stakeholders including UNICEF, NDPC, FDU, Staff of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and Head of Social Accountability Unit (SAU) and PFM Network members.

PURPOSE AND KEYNOTE STATEMENTS

Madam Fati Lily Soale, Director HR and Head SAU at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in a statement noted that the workshop was organized to sensitize and validate the revised Public Financial Management( PFM )Templates because of the changes in law especially the Local Governance Act (936) and the PFM Act all of 2016.

She also said the workshop was to educate Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to be familiarized with the template.

She further said the workshop was meant to create opportunity for the MLGRD and MoF to collect inputs from stakeholders to update the templates review process.

Madam Fati reminded participants that CSOs had a task to disseminate it to the grassroots level to equip citizens to demand accountability during town hall meetings.

The Chief for Social Policy & Evidence Officer at UNICEF Ghana, Ms. Yoshimi Nishino, in her statement noted that UNICEF was a Child focused International Organization that ensures that transfers from central government like the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) are utilized in a manner that addresses child related challenges.

She was happy that the PFM templates will be used as a tool to ensure that budgets are translated to real changes in the lives of children. She was also happy CSOs would be tracking changes and demanding accountability.

She noted that the launch of multidimensional child poverty in Ghana is an opportunity for CSOs to ensure that funds from government are utilized efficiently at the local level through demand-side accountable and governance using the PFM templates.

Mr. Kojo Anane, speaking on behalf of CSOs indicated that the role of CSOs as a collaborators with local governments to successfully engage citizens was important and appreciated the MLGRD’s recognition of same. He indicated that a coalition of CSOs in PFM, known as the PFM Network has grown tremendously and was in collaboration with the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), Ghana Oil and Gas for Inclusive Growth (GOGIG), Ministry of Planning (MoP), German Development Organization (GIZ) among others to increase citizens voice on how national resources are utilized.

Mr. Anane indicated that PFM Network uses development communication tools such as social media to communicate on what it does.

He called on UNICEF to support PFM Network activities in the future following the successful implementation of 2 projects which included the 2019 Citizens Budget Dissemination and the Enhancing Citizens Participation in Social Accountability at the District Level.

PUBLIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT TEMPLATES

The Public Financial Management (PFM) templates were developed under the 3rd component (Social Public Expenditure and Financial Accountability-SPEFA) to help the average citizen with at least primary or no ‘education’ to understand district PFM issues during the implementation of the Local Government Capacity Support Project (LGCSP).

The templates cover Planning, Budgeting, Auditing and Financial Reporting, and it is intended to help citizens to be able to engage with duty bearers on core financial management issues as well as assist districts to present key PFM information to the public.