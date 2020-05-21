Obinim Yet To Meet Bail Conditions After Two Days

The Head Pastor of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim is still in police custody two days after he was granted bail.

He is yet to meet his bail conditions.

He was arrested on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, and charged with the offences of publication of false news and forging of document contrary to the Criminal and Other Offences Act.

Obinim was subsequently granted bail in the sum of GHS100,000 with three sureties by an Accra Magistrate Court.

According to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, Obinim is expected to reappear in court on June 1, 2020, while being investigated for other offences levelled against him.

The police also clarified that this arrest has nothing to do with a video that was circulating on social media on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Earlier reports had suggested that the pastor had been arrested by the police due to a complaint by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

The Police, however, indicated that those reports were false.

---citinewsroom