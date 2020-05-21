Togbe Afede XIV Fetes 250 Muslim Families In Upper East

President of the National House of Chiefs Togbe Afede has donated some items to poor Muslim families in the Upper East Region.

The items include 20 bags of rice, 20 bags of sugar and 10 boxes of tea to support the feeding of 250 poor Muslim families in the region.

In a speech read on his behalf by President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Naba Orlando Ayamba Awini III who presented the items, Togbe Afede said: "Ramadan has travelled far and I do know by now most Muslim families doing the fasting are exhausted in terms of their food needs, hence I decide to come to you in the region with my widow's mite.

"I decided to support you to ease your suffering during these last 10 sacred days of the Ramadan. This will also support you to have a joyous Eid-Ul-Fitr celebration next week."

He said: "I chose to make this donation to my Muslim brothers in the UER because of my love for you and the daily tremendous strive and sacrifices made by you to overcome the horrendous challenges of life in present day Ghana."

Togbe Afede who is also the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State urged the Islamic community in the region to send all their children to school and also ensure that the children were retained in the classrooms beyond primary and secondary education levels.

This, he said would impact positively on the families and the country at large.

The House of Chiefs President said according to Islamic jurisprudence, today is Laylatul Qadiri, meaning it is the most significant day of the entire month of Ramadan and the Day the Holy Quran was revealed to the Prophet of Islam (Peace be Upon him).

He also encouraged all to religiously follow the COVID-19 protocols of washing their hands well, wearing facemask, using alcohol based sanitizers and observing social distancing.

He implored them to continue to pray for Ghana's leaders for Allah to grant them with wisdom to rule the country for the enjoyment of peace and prosperity.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Muslim community in the region, Sheikh Yussif Adam, the Chief Imam of the Bolgatanga Central Mosque thanked Togbe Afede for his thoughts and wonderful support.

He assured Togbe Afede XIV that the Islamic Community of Bolga would pray for the leadership of the country for Allah's abundant blessings on the country.

He also indicated that the Islamic Community leaders would intensify education of parents to ensure that they encourage and keep their wards in schools beyond the Primary and SHS levels.

He also assured the revered traditional leader that the Muslim population of the UER would comply with all the COVID-19 protocols.

---GNA