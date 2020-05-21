ModernGhanalogo

21.05.2020 General News

Ho: Access Bank Supports Municipal Assembly

The Access Bank branch in Ho, Volta Region has donated bags of rice, tin tomatoes, tin fish, cooking oil, hand sanitizers, facial masks, liquid soaps and toilet rolls worth GHC 15,000.00 to the Municipal Assembly.

Mr Alphonse Somi, Head of Business, Ho Branch of the Bank, said the gesture was to demonstrate love for the vulnerable and to help kick out the Coronavirus disease.

Mr Prosper K. Pi-Bansah, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, on behalf of the Public Health Emergency Committee of the Assembly thanked the Bank for its benevolence and said the items would help ameliorate the effects of the pandemic on the vulnerable.

--GNA

