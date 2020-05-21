Barbara Oteng-Gyasi Construct Astro Turf At Aboso

Aboso, a community in the Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency will soon boast of Artificial football park from the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi.

The project facilitated by the MP is in line with her agenda to provide quality and accessible sports infrastructure for all especially the youth.

The world class Turf will be financed by the Coastal Development Authority under the One-constituency, One-million dollars project.

Mohammed Hamui the contractor for the project said the facility is expected to be completed within six months and will have standard turf, flood lights, drainage, fencing among others.

Handing over the earmarked site to the constructor on Tuesday, May 19, the MP said upon completion, the ultramodern park will replace the deplorable state of the current one and will develop the interest of the youth in sports and games and also unearth more sporting talents in the constituency.

She tasked the constructor to fall on the youth in the area for its labour force to serve as employment and skills development.

The MP has so far facilitated two Astro Turfs in the constituency.

Donation Of Books

While in the area, the MP donated books to the Aboso library to aid learning process and improve literacy among students.

The lawmaker is hopeful the gesture will go a long way to encourage students to cultivate the habit of reading.

In the MP's retinue was the new municipal chief executive for the area Dr. Isaac Dasmani.