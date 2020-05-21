Ejura Sekyedumase MP Hon. Alhaji Bawah Braimah Engages Local Tailors And Seamstresses To Sew 12,000 Nose Masks

Hon. Member of Parliament, Alhaji Muhammad Bawah Braimah has engaged local tailors and seamstresses in the constituency to sew 12,000 nose masks to be distributed as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This will boost the local economy and generate income for the tailors and seamstresses especially now that due to Covid-19 the salah boom that use to be associated with their work has been shut.

About 50 of them in the industry are being engaged to do this exercise.

He earlier distributed over 200 Veronica Buckets, Plastic Basins, and Plastic Buckets across the Health Facilities, organizations, Churches, Mosques, and vantage points across the constituency.

He has also distributed over 2,000 hand Sanitizers across the Constituency.

Over 100 litres of liquid soaps and 200 pieces of carbolic Soap has also been distributed across the constituency to help prevent his constituents from contracting the Virus.

He donated Ghc1,000 to the Campaign Coalition for Covid-19 at Ejura and donated Ghc500 each to the same team at Seko and Anyinasu to help in their campaign and awareness creation toward the fight against COVID-19. He joined all the respective teams in their education.

We say Thank You Hon MP Alhaji Muhammad Bawah Braimah for everything.