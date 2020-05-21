CID Invites Abronye DC For Accusing Mahama Of Murder

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has invited New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, alias Abronye DC over complaint made against him by former President John Dramani Mahama.

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress on May 6 reported Abronye to the CID for alleging that he (Mahama) is planning to assasinate him and some leading members of the ruling government on Net 2 TV.

Abronye DC is expected to report to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the CID headquarters tomorrow Thursday 21st May.

“The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the CID headquarters has commenced investigation into an alleged case of Publication of false news reported by His Excellency the Former President John Dramani Mahama against you.

“You are requested to report to District/SIU on Thursday 21st May 2020 at 10:00am to assist investigation, please”, a statement from the Ghana Police Service has said.

Read the full statement from the Ghana Police Service below: