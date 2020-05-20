Ahead Eid-Fitr Celebrations, Automobile Dealers Union Supports Muslims

The Automobile Dealers Union Ghana, ADUG, has donated some food items to the National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) to support the celebrations of this year’s Eid.

The President of Association Mr. Eric on behalf of his members expressed gratitude to the National Chief Imam for his leadership skills in ensuring that Muslims and Christians unite in Ghana and the world at large.

Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu on his part thanked the Association and prayed for them for their kind Gesture and support.

We are very grateful for your support ahead of the Eid celebrations.

The protocol officer at the office of the National Chief Imam Alhaji Abdul Latif Abdul Salam received the items on behalf of the National Chief Imam

But Eric Kwaku Boateng, the President of ADUG submitted that ” the pandemic has really had a bad effect on their business, asserting that about only 5% of the work is being carried out in terms of business.

This shows how bad the situation is for car dealers.

He also disclosed that the government has promised assistance to the association to cushion the economic effect on their business.

He, however, cautioned and advised everyone to be part of an organization or association to enable everyone to receive this package that has been promised.

He emphasized that this will ease disbursement to members, adding that they are living in hope that things go back to normal soon.