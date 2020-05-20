Covid-19: 21 Recover In Ketu South

The health officials confirmed 22 positive cases in the Municipality after tests were conducted on some people who entered the country illegally through unapproved routes.

Mr Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, Ketu South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that there was full recovery for all 21 cases recorded by May 01, 2020 and that the current active case was recorded from another illegal traveler.

“On May 04, security officials arrested some eight persons for illegal entry and were later quarantined with their samples taken. We also had reports from hotel owners on two illegal travelers who 'beat' security and were lodging at their places. So, out of the test on those ten, one tested positive to Coronavirus, the only active case now in the Municipality and is being sent to the isolation centre for treatment.”

The MCE said the Assembly was not relenting on efforts at containing the spread of the virus, saying, it had mounted road blocks at strategic places to screen travelers and have also distributed Veronica buckets and nose masks to communities around.

He called on the residents to adhere to all safety protocols to defeat COVID-19 and urged the media to continue to preach the message especially on mask wearing.

Mr Joseph Kwami Degley, the Municipal Director of Health Services said the Directorate in collaboration with the Assembly had embarked on enhanced testing as part of measures to contain the virus.

He said people were unwilling to have their samples taken due to fear of being stigmatised and called for a stop to stigmatisation, which he said could derail the fight against the virus.

—GNA