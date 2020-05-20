Four Jailed 44years For Attempted Robbery

The four Cynthia Pomaah, unemployed, 19, Issah Yakubu, motorbike mechanic, 22, Dennis Gyimah a Disc jockey, 20 and Emmanuel Essuah, motorbike mechanic apprentice,19, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and attempted robbery, were convicted on their own plea and sentenced to 10 years in jail each each.

Gyimah, alias Remix and Essuah were each sentenced to 12 years for carrying offensive weapon and having possession of firearms without lawful authority. Their sentences are to run concurrently.

Prosecuting, Police Detective Inspector Adams Mumuni told the court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Bart Plange Brew that the complainant Mr Samuel Dugois is a farmer and lottery agent who resides at Asuohyiam.

He said the convicts are residents of Adiembra and Asuohyiam near Samrebio in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality.

The prosecution said on May 11, this year, at about 1200 hours, Pomaah who is Yakubu's girl lover was in Gyimah's house where she placed a call to the complainant inviting him for an important discussion.

Detective Mumuni said Gyimah after eavesdropping the conversation planned with Pomaah and Yakubu to rob the complainant and later informed Essuah who agreed to join them.

He said Pomaah then met the complainant and accepted to pass the night with him for a fee of 100 Ghana cedis.

The prosecution said on the midnight of May 12, Gyimah and Essuah armed with machete and a single barrel shotgun together with Yakubu, proceeded to the complainant's abode to carry out their operation.

The prosecution said Pomaah who was with the complainant in his room upon realization that her abettors were around, quickly opened the door for them and they in turn instructed the complainant to relinquish all his money.

He said the complainant gathered courage, held the gun and struggled with the three convicts and they upon sensing danger bolted.

Detective Mumuni said the complainant who suspected Pomaah to be part of the gang kept her in his room and at about 0700 hours on that same day, informed the neighborhood watch committee members of Asuohyiam about the incident.

He said when Pomaah was interrogated she mentioned Yakubu, Gyimah and Essuah as her accomplices and they were arrested from their various homes by the committee members and handed over to the Samreboi Police.

---GNA