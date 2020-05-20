Ghanaian evangelist Apraku aka "Apraku My daughter" has passed on.

Information available to ClassFMonline.com indicates that he died at his residence in Kasoa today, Wednesday, 20 May.

He was the founder of the defunct King Jesus Ministry International (KJMI).

'Apraku My Daughter' was very popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s for his "prophetic and miraculous works."

---classfmonline