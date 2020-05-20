The Grand Lodge Of Ghana Donates GHC100,000 To Support Covid-19 Isolation And Treatment Facility 

The Grand Lodge of Freemasons in Ghana has made a donation of GHC100,000 to support the construction of the Covid-19 infectious disease isolation and treatment facility at the Ga East Hospital in Accra.

Deputy Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Ghana, Dr. Nortey Kwashie Omaboe presented the cheque for the amount to Mr. Senyo Hosi, managing trustee of the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, which is spearheading the construction of the facility, at a short ceremony at the project site.

Dr. Nortey Omaboe noted that the Grand Lodge of Freemasons was attracted to the project because they believe it will go a long way in assisting the country in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We felt that as a body, as a grand lodge we should also make a collective contribution and, therefore, over the past few weeks, we have been putting some funds together,” Dr. Omaboe said.

“This particular initiative is one that gives us a lot of pride. It is innovative, it is efficient, it is credible, it is transparent, and we are so proud of what you are doing. And we will like to applaud you for all the efforts you have put into this national project.”

Delighted by the pace of work on the facility, the Deputy Grand Master made a passionate appeal to the public to support the project.

Dr. Omaboe noted: “We are extremely impressed by what we’ve seen, the project management is of the highest standard, the commitment of the management, the staff, the workers are exemplary. I would like to encourage all other entities both in the private and public sectors to join in this effort. It is for the national good. We are in a very critical situation in this Covid fight and we all must put our hands together to make it a success.”

On behalf of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, Managing Trustree, Senyo Hosi expressed gratitude to the Grand Lodge of Ghana for their contribution towards the building of the 100-bed infectious disease isolation and treatment facility.

“We are very grateful,” he said. “Your funds are going to be managed well. So, we want to assure you that you will actually get the best value for money.”

The delegation from the Grand Lodge of Freemason included Kojo Henry Osei Asante, the Assistant Grand Master, Baba Kalary, the Grand Secretary, Daniel Awuah Darko, the President of the Board of Benevolence and Kwabena Osei Bonsu, the Grand Almuna.

The Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund is an initiative by private business people who set it up with a seed fund of One Million Ghana Cedis, while campaigning to raise at least One Hundred Million Ghana Cedis from local and international businesses as well as the general public to aid the fight against Covid-19 in Ghana. For more information on how to donate/contribute, please visit: www.ghanacovid19fund.com