Center For Scientific Into Plant Medicine Approves Two Ayisaa Medicines To Help Fight Covid-19

The Center for Scientific into Plant Medicine at Akuapem Mampong has approved two herbal medicines of Kwayisi Christian Herbal Clinic also known as Ayisaa Clinic located near Nankese (Koforidua-Suhum stretch) in the Eastern Region, to the Food and Drugs Authority as having efficacy to help facilitate recoveries of Covid-19 patients.

The Products are “Ayisaa Opinto Herbal Tea” which has been approved by the FDA and has been in the market for long, and “Ayisaa Sinutat“ is yet to be approved by the FDA.

The Chief Executive Officer of Kwayisi Christian Herbal Clinic, Dr. Emmanuel Ampem Darko, in an interview disclosed that the Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners Association (GHAFTRAM) took the two products for scientific evaluation.

“We as an entity can produce medicines which will fight coronavirus if given the chance. We haven’t cured such a disease before but I strongly believe that the said medicine can aid in the cure of the deadly disease” he averred.

According to the Center, Ayisaa Opinto Herbal Tea registered by the FDA is recommended for use as immune support and supportive therapy for relief of some symptoms of Covid-19 based on the biological activities of the medicinal plants and used in the formulation. Also, the traditional uses of the plant constituents used for formulation.

The Center’s report on Ayisaa Sinutat herbal product stated that the product has passed acute toxicity and microbial load analyses.

According to the Center, Ayisaa Sinutat can be used to manage various ailments such as malaria, inflammation, skin diseases, and Upper respiratory tract infections. Its pharmacological Properties include immunomodulatory, anti-inflammatory, Anti-hyperglycemic, anti-ulcer, Anti-malaria, anti-fungi, anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-oxidant, anti-mutagenic and anti-carcinogenic properties.

Also, the product could treat fever, cold, sore throat, chest pain, wheezing, and sneezing. It stated further that it has properties to additional alleviate muscle pain, boost the immune and circulatory systems. While other pharmacologically validated medicinal uses are anti-cancer, anti-diabetic, anti-inflammatory, anti-tumor, anti-nociceptive, anti-thrombotic, improve cognitive function, diuretic, and hepato-protective effects.

The products are among the array of herbal products recommended to the FDA to have the chemical properties to help treat various underlining symptoms of coronavirus disease.