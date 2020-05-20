Obinim Stranded In Police Custody; Fails To Meet Bail Conditions Of Ghc100k

Founder for International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim is still in the custody of the police, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Police Service, ASP Juliana Obeng told Boamah Darko on Hot FM’s morning, Wednesday.

According to the PRO, the man of God did not meet the necessary bail conditions of GHC 100k to warrant his release yesterday.

Bishop Obinim was taken to cells as a result of alleged forgery of documents and publication of false news.

The PRO was unable to disclose the details of charges the man of God was accused of as she stated that the information will be known after a court hearing of the case.

---RazzNews.com