ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Hates Your Marriage So Much!!...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.05.2020 Headlines

Obinim Stranded In Police Custody; Fails To Meet Bail Conditions Of Ghc100k

By News Desk
Bishop Daniel Obinim
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Founder for International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim is still in the custody of the police, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Police Service, ASP Juliana Obeng told Boamah Darko on Hot FM’s morning, Wednesday.

According to the PRO, the man of God did not meet the necessary bail conditions of GHC 100k to warrant his release yesterday.

Bishop Obinim was taken to cells as a result of alleged forgery of documents and publication of false news.

The PRO was unable to disclose the details of charges the man of God was accused of as she stated that the information will be known after a court hearing of the case.

---RazzNews.com

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Afaglo Threatens To Stop Political Parties From Campaigning ...
1 hour ago

Obinim Stranded In Police Custody; Fails To Meet Bail Condit...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line