ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Hates Your Marriage So Much!!...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.05.2020 Social News

Cape Coast: Ex-convict Beaten To Death For Attempting To Steal

By News Desk
Cape Coast: Ex-convict Beaten To Death For Attempting To Steal
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

The deceased who was a resident of Ntsin, a suburb of Cape Coast was said to have been released from prison not long ago.

A resident of Aquarium who pleaded anonymity told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the 29-year-old man known in the area as an ex-convict was last seen in the company of three others around 1200 hours in the vicinity.

According to the witness, the gang attempted to steal in the area and were pursued but the other three managed to escape.

The GNA noticed that the deceased was pelted with stones and cement blocks which damaged his face and some other parts of his body.

The incident drew a large crowd to the area and as at 900 hours, the body partly covered with plantain leaves, stones, pieces of wood and cement blocks, was still lying at the spot where the incident occurred.

The police are yet to visit the scene.

--GNA

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Afaglo Threatens To Stop Political Parties From Campaigning ...
1 hour ago

Obinim Stranded In Police Custody; Fails To Meet Bail Condit...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line