Isaac Dasmani Confirmed MCE For Prestea Huni-valley Assembly

Assembly members of Prestea Huni-valley Municipal on Tuesday, May 19 confirmed Dr Isaac Dasmani as the new municipal chief executive (MCE) for the area.

Dr Dasmani, former Hall Master of Atlantic Hall and Senior Lecturer at the Department of Economics Studies, all of the University of Cape Coast, replaced Mr Mozart Kweku Owuh as the MCE.

The president’s nominee had an overwhelming 39 out of 45 votes making up the representative of the Assembly to secure the approval as the new leader of the Municipality.

The non-partisan display confirmation was supervised by the municipal electoral commission and monitored by the Regional Minister Hon. Kobby Okyere Darko at the municipal assembly Hall in Bogoso.

His endorsement comes after President Akufo-Addo, in accordance with Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act, Act 936, nominated him as the new MCE for the assembly.

Dr Dasmani was immediately sworn into office by the regional minister who was elated with the development.

He urged the new MCE to cooperate with assembly members and the Member of Parliament (MP) to make the development of the area a priority and bring progress to the municipality.

In her remarks, the MP for the area Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi welcomed the new MCE as he commenced his official duties.

The MP tasked him to ensure the municipality gets it fair share of government's flagship programs such as Planting for food and jobs, nation-builders corps, one district one factory, etc.

She assured the MCE of her support in spearheading initiatives that will bring development to the municipality.

Dr Dasmani in his address expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo and the assembly members for the confidence reposed in him and promised an open administration.

He said, "my doors are open to all at all times to all who seeks to contribute ideas that improve the living conditions of our people."

The MCE further pledged to serve with humility, respect and give equal opportunities to all stakeholders including those who do not share his political, religion, ethnics and sociocultural believes to make meaningful contributions to the development of the municipality.