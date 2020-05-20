COVID-19: Gender Minister Commissions Mechanized Borehole To Facilitate Hand Washing

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection who is also the Member of Parliament for Agona West, Hon. Cynthia Morrison has commissioned Three (3) water projects in her Constituency to provide potable drinking water and to facilitate regular hand washing in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The project which forms part of her Safe Water campaign in the Agona West Constituency is meant to reduce acute water shortage in the beneficiary Communities.

Accompanied by the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, Officials from DirectAid Society, an International Non-Governmental Organization, Hon. Cynthia Morrison commissioned the boreholes for Agona Samuel, Upper Bobikuma and Otsenkorang respectively

In an interview with newsmen later at Agona Otsenkorang, Cynthia Morrison noted that it's has been her priority long before Covid-19 to ensure the provision of potable drinking water for hard-hit Communities in the Agona West Constituency

She noted that over 20 of such water projects have been penciled to serve people walk long distances on a daily basis to access safe water

"It is said that Water is Life. So access to clean water is essential for humanity. My Clean Water campaign is on the right track in line with the global Water For All agenda

Agona West Constituency has vast land of water bed so more boreholes are going to be provided for every community including Agona Swedru, the Municipal capital.

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government is committed to ensure that social amenities such as potable drinking water, electricity supply, health facilities and good roads among others are fairly provided to improve standard of living

Ebusuapanyin Kojo Osam, Regent of Agona Otsenkorang commended Hon. Cynthia Morrison for fulfilling a promise made to the people on time

Ebusuapanyin Kojo Osam noted that the people did not anticipate early completion of the borehole, their Member of Parliament promised the people about three months ago.

" I remember vividly about three months ago when we meet a request to Hon. Cynthia Morrison for provision of potable drinking water for the us

She accepted to provide it for us, little did we know that the mechanized borehole would be completed on time

On behalf of the people, I wish to express our gratitude to our Member of Parliament for giving us life because Water is life"

Ebusuapanyin Kojo Osam concluded by appealing to their Member of Parliament to ensure reshaping of the road linking the community to Agona Nyakrom

According to him, the road was gradually getting deplorable to motorists.

" Agona Otsenkorang and its surrounding Communities produce the best quality of Cocoa for the international market, but our road network is nothing to write home about"

She visited Agona Bosompa to inspect the progress of work done on a 6-Unit Classroom block being constructed for the community and was extremely happy especially with communal labour being offered by the people to complete it on time.

Chief of Agona Bosompa, Nana Kojo Gyesi I, expressed his gratitude to the Minister for her prompt response to their request for a school.

"We are extremely grateful to Hon. Cynthia Morrison for listening to our cry. The speed at which the work is being done is amazing".