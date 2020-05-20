Covid-19: Ghana’s Cases Hit 6,096 By News Desk LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ghana have ballooned to 6,096. This is according to the Ghana Health Service. Deaths remain 31, with recoveries increasing to 1,773. CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
Covid-19: Ghana’s Cases Hit 6,096
Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ghana have ballooned to 6,096.
This is according to the Ghana Health Service.
Deaths remain 31, with recoveries increasing to 1,773.