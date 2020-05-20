Otiko Djaba Surprises 50 Disabled Muslims With Food Items

The Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation, a gender and disability-based organization working towards a socio-economic transformation of the vulnerable and the disabled has donated assorted food items to some 50 selected Muslims with disability.

The donation which targeted mainly disabled Muslims without any sources of income, was to help them celebrate with their families after the month-long fasting and prayers and also reduce their suffering during this period of COVID-19.

The items which included rice, tin tomatoes, cooking oils, spaghettis, sugar and hand sanitizers among others were sponsored by Direct Aid-Ghana, Kuwait based international humanitarian non-governmental organization operating in 31 countries throughout Africa and working towards provision of emergency aid to victims of violent conflict and natural disaster, water provision, health, education and human empowerment among many others.

Presenting the food items, the Executive Director of the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation, Dr Otiko Afisah Djaba commended Direct Aid -Ghana especially the Country’s Manager, Sami Ahmed and the Administrator, Emmanuel Ablor for the support.

She called on other donor organisations both local and foreign to support the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation to reach out to more vulnerable women and children, and persons with disability especially in this difficult moment of COVID-19.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed their deepest appreciation to Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba and her partners for always fighting for and defending the interest of persons with disability. According to one Madam Mariama Iddrisu, a 54-year-old disabled woman with four (4) children, the impact Dr. Otiko Djaba and her Foundation had made in her life, her family and many other vulnerable women and PWDs could not be quantified.

She was optimistic that the food items would go a long way to relieve her and her children for the time being and prayed for more of such opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation led by its Founder and Executive Director, Dr Otiko Afisah Djaba embarked on home delivery of food items and COVID-19 preventive items to over 600 Persons with Disability in various parts of Greater Accra during the lockdown.

The items included bags of rice, cooking oil, tubers of yam, mackerel, eggs, tin tomatoes, gari and beans as well as hand sanitizers, detergent, toilet roll, bathing soap, sanitary pads, toothpaste and toothbrushes - with support from individual Philanthropists, UNFPA, Assemblies of God Church and Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry and were delivered to the PWDs right in their homes.

However, Dr Otiko Afisah Djaba who is also a Former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection reiterated her call on Government to make persons with disability key beneficiaries of the Ghana COVID-19 Trust Fund and the Six Hundred Million Ghana Cedis stimulus package for small and medium enterprises.

She also appealed to all Ghanaians and most especially the PWDs to stay safe and alive by observing all the necessary COVID-19 precautionary measures.