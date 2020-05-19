Covid-19: Africa Cases Hit 88,172 By News Desk LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Confirmed Coronavirus cases have risen to 88,172 in Africa. The number of people recovering from the infection on the continent has also shot up to 33,863. The figures were contained in the latest Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (AfricaCDC) update on the infection. The number of deaths has increased to 2,834. ---Daily Guide CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus pandemicAfrica
Covid-19: Africa Cases Hit 88,172
Confirmed Coronavirus cases have risen to 88,172 in Africa.
The number of people recovering from the infection on the continent has also shot up to 33,863.
The figures were contained in the latest Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (AfricaCDC) update on the infection.
The number of deaths has increased to 2,834.
---Daily Guide