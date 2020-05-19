COVID-19: High Commissioner Dismisses Reports That Ghanaians In SA Await Evacuation

Listen to article

The High Commission of Ghana in South Africa has warned Ghanaian nationals in South Africa to ignore some supposed reports that there is a repatriation flight to transport Ghanaian citizens from South Africa to Ghana amidst coronavirus pandemic.

According to the mission, there are audio messages circulating on WhatsApp and other social media that the government of Ghana has served noticed to repatriate Ghanaian citizens from South Africa to Ghana.

In an exclusive interview with thepressradio.com the Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa, Mr. George Ayisi-Boateng stated that the said reports are a hoax and should not be tolerated.

“It has come to the attention of the mission that there is a fake audio message going around on WhatsApp that the Government of Ghana has arranged a flight to repatriate Ghanaians citizens from South Africa to Ghana due to coronavirus pandemic but I want to state in categorically that there is no any repatriation arrangement for Ghanaian nationals in South Africa.” He said.

“The Mission wishes to reiterate that the said information is palpably false and without merit” Ayisi Boateng added.

He indicated that South Africa and Ghana borders still remain closed.