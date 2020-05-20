Starbites Donates to UG Medical School

With the world at a virtual standstill and many people moving into confinement for safety as instructed by health experts, there is that one group of diligent men and women who are risking their lives daily to keep the rest of us safe – our frontline health workers.

From all 16 regions of Ghana, health professionals travel daily to and from their health posts knowing very well they could get infected and by extension, infect their families and loved ones with the dreaded Coronavirus. Despite this grave fear and other challenges, they brave the storm daily to deliver healthcare to you and me even in the remotest parts of Ghana.

To them and others keeping us safe, we say Ayekoo! To show their gratitude for the great work being done and also to motivate them to do more, Starbites has for the last couple of months been donating daily meals to the staff of the University of Ghana Medical School throughout this pandemic.

The fast-growing restaurant joined the list of top companies in making donations to help fight the deadly Corona Virus disease. Hot and well-packaged foods in different varieties were delivered to the staff of the facility. The kind gesture which was met with all joy from the workers has been done every day throughout the month of April and May.

The move was in line with the restaurant’s brand promise to give comfort to Ghanaians especially during this pandemic and to provide good and healthy food for a better standard living beyond COVID 19.

The donations are received on behalf of the facility by Mrs Barbara Owusu Hemeng, the Public Relation officer who has said that kind gestures like these go a long way to pat the shoulders of the workers and Starbites’ move is one that will not be forgotten.

In commending the kind gesture shown, she alluded to the risky nature of the frontline job.

She, as well as the nurses, have assured a relentless work to fight COVID 19.

Star bites, since the outbreak of COVID-19, has ensured prudent measures to keep its cherished customers safe. A more spaced environment, free and fast delivery services and has initiated surprise giveaways to its customers through some amazing innovations and promotions.

They recently surprised media personalities, Abeiku Santana and Lexis live on air, also to encourage them to do more to inform, entertain, educate, and inspire the nation during these difficult times.

Star bites is a Ghanaian owned restaurant that has been operating in Ghana since 2010 with more than 10 branches in Accra and Kumasi.