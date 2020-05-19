Stratcomm Africa Introduces Cartoon Series To Help Fight The COVID -19  Pandemic

ACCRA, TUESDAY 19 May 2020. Strategic Communications Africa Ltd (Stratcomm Africa), today released a COVID-19 cartoon education series -The Adventures of KOO the COVID Prefect - designed to contribute to Ghanaians staying informed so that they can stay safe in the midst of this pandemic.

The series is developed around a wise community character, Koo, who identifies behaviours that run contrary to the guidelines provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as Government’s directives and educates members of the public about why they should comply willingly. He also identifies situations in which the guidelines are being practiced and celebrates them. The series seeks to promote knowledge, ownership, acceptance and sustained meaningful practice of the behaviours associated with the COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

Koo, the little wise one, helps to remind each of us what is required of us. The series consists of short still and video clips with cartoon characters designed for digital and traditional media. The series will be available on the Stratcomm Africa website ( https://stratcomm-africa.com/the-adventures-of-koo), and the following social media pages- Instagram (@stratcommafrica), Facebook (@Stratcomm.Africa), Youtube (Strategic Communications Africa Limited - https://youtu.be/l66XwmEsTkE ), Twitter (@stratcommafrica) and through WhatsApp.

Families, communities, businesses, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Community Based Organisations (CBOs) and Media houses etc. are invited to use the material to generate discussion and dialogue about COVID -19 prevention. The series is not only in English but is also being developed in local Ghanaian languages.

Mr. Kofi Baah-Boakye, Business Development Manager of Stratcomm Africa says, “the role of effective communication in fighting this pandemic is clear; we all have to get the message and understand the personal and collective benefit to us of practising the behaviours - hand washing, sanitizing, social distancing, wearing face masks, avoiding stigma and discriminatory behaviours, and so on. Let us really make these behaviours part of our way of life now. COVID-19 is real and we need to act and stand together to overcome!”

All persons interested in using the material for public education including social behaviour development/change purposes may contact Stratcomm Africa via e-mail at [email protected] or by whatsapp on (+233) 559327333. A thirty minute orientation on in the use of the material is also available on request.

About Stratcomm Africa

Stratcomm Africa is a total marketing Communication, Agency with over two and a half decades of experience in providing communication support to individuals and organisations, public and private, local and international, with award winning success. Stratcomm Africa offers services in Public Relations and Reputation Management Digital Communication, including Social media management, Advertising and Marketing, Communication for Development (C4D), Activations and Event Management, Communication Research, and Training and Facilitation.

Stratcomm Africa specializes in evolving and implementing integrated communications strategies and is focused on promoting excellence in communication as an essential tool for Africa’s prosperity in this digital age.