19.05.2020 Social News

Tree Branch Crashed Teacher To Death At Motiakrom

By News Desk
The deceased, Eric Ntam was seeking shelter under the tree which fell on him during the heavy rain storm, leading to his death.

Mr Kwame Nsowah, Assemblyman for the community told the Ghana News Agency that Mr. Ntam's unfortunate death had thrown the community into a state of shock and grief.

The body of the deceased who left behind a wife and a six-month old baby, has been deposited at Dunkwa-on-Offin Hospital mortuary for preservation.

---GNA

