Tarkwa Diocese Of Methodist Church Supports COVID-19 Fight

The Tarkwa Diocese Of Methodist Church has donated gallons of liquid soap, hand sanitizers, surgical face masks, surgical gloves, waste bins, Veronica buckets with stands, hand towels and hand washing basins.

Handing over the items to the Municipal Health Director, Right Reverend Thomas Amponsah-Donkor, Diocesan Bishop of Tarkwa, said the presentation forms part of the church's corporate social responsibility to the society in these challenging times.

He said as a church they have social responsibilities and also recognize the fact that the world has been at a war front in the face of the pandemic which is ravaging nations across the world.

“The church thought that we should visit the Municipal Health Directorate and use it as opportunity to say thank you to our health workers who have been at the frontline of the war against COVID-19,” he said.

Right Reverend Amponsah-Donkor said: “We know the sacrifices you are making and we appreciate your dedication and commitment in these challenging times”.

The Diocesan Bishop advised Ghanaians to constantly wash their hands and follow all the precautionary measures to avoid contracting COVID -19.

Receiving the items, Mrs Caroline Otoo, Municipal Health Director of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, expressed her profound gratitude to the Bishop and the Methodist Church for assisting them to carry out their obligations effectively.

She said the donation was timely because the directorate was hard-pressed with logistics to handle the coronavirus pandemic in the Municipality.

Mrs Otoo appealed to individuals, philanthropists and organizations within Tarkwa and its enclave to emulate the steps of the Methodist Church Ghana Tarkwa Diocese.

The Diocesan Lay Chairman, Mr Emmanuel K. Bedai, Synod Secretary, Very Reverend Lewis Smart Asare, Diocesan Acting Administrator, Reverend Barjona Isaac K. Andoh, the Diocesan Coordinator for Gender and Family Life Issues, Mrs. Naana Oforiwaa Yankey and the Cathedral Administrator, Miss Lydia Otsiwah were present at the ceremony.

