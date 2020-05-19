There are too many false gods in Ghana — George Prah

Listen to article

George Prah, National President of the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship International (FGBMFI), says “there are too many false gods in Ghana,” something that worries him alot.

These gods, he observed, came in the form of greed, selfishness, prosperity, 'my church – my, my, my', warning that “we must turn our hearts to the Lord. We must obey Him alone; and decide to put God first.”

At a media briefing to review activities in connection with the National Month of Repentance proclaimed by the fellowship, in partnership with the rest of the Christian community in Ghana, Mr Prah said the raging Covid-19 pandemic must be a wakeup call to Ghana and the world.

“Beyond the pandemic is a looming socioeconomic crisis of the likes that have not been seen since the Great Depression. Global experts declare the fortunes on Africa dire,” he warned, saying the solution will come “only if we begin on the repentant path and choose ethics, worthy values and clean living. For any renewal to take place there has to be a stirring in the hearts of the people. Repentance means a 180 degree change. We must want to get rid of things, habits, attitudes, practices we have held onto for too long,” he urged.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Ghanaians, both resident and non-resident, have taken to social media platforms to join in the Month of National Repentance. Linked up via platforms such as Zoom, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, citizens, members of the business community, politicians and the clergy, congregate digitally from around the world to pray daily.

The main point of prayer is confession. Guided by a list of prayer points, they confess the sins of the nation and their own sins to God on the basis of an understanding that what is needed to touch the heart of God to stay His hand in the current Covid-19 pandemic is the biblical injunction to humble themselves, pray, seek His face and turn away from their evil ways.

The prayer-points are released daily from the national headquarters of the FGBMFI, Ghana, which, in partnership with the Christian community, has set aside the month of May as a Month of Repentance.

Representatives of groupings such as the police, military, judiciary, the legislature and the church as well as prominent personalities speak into the lives of people via recorded messages played back on social media.

---Daily Guide