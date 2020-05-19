Kwahu East DCE Enforces ‘No Mask No Entry’ Directive

Listen to article

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Kwahu East, Hon. Isaac Agyapong has put in place measures to enforce the ‘No Mask No Entry’ directive.

The Ministry of Health issued a Ministerial directive for the mandatory wearing of a face mask in the country last month as part of strict measures to prevent the further spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.

In a bid to ensure the directive is adhered to in his Constituency, Hon. Isaac Agyepong has instructed Drivers and Okada riders in Kwahu East to follow the protocol to ensure everyone is protected.

While stressing that commercial bus drivers must ensure that all passengers on board wear face masks, he said passengers without one should be asked to buy one or disembark.

Last week, the Kwahu East District Assembly distributed 4,000 nose masks to stakeholders in the District as part of efforts to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Miaso market was visited to ascertain how traders were adhering to the presidential directives on COVID-19.

Regular visits to key areas are expected to take place subsequently to ensure the ‘No Mask No Entry’ is being followed.