Covid-19: Case Rise To 5,918

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 5,918.

This resulted from 183 new cases that were confirmed.

The Ghana Health Service’s announced on Tuesday morning [May 19, 2020.]

Two new deaths have also been confirmed, increasing the toll to 31.

Recoveries remains at 1,754.

The new cases were recorded in six regions, with the most being in the Greater Accra region.

The Accra Metropolitan and the Korle Klottey areas in the Greater Accra regions are top contributors to the new cases in the region while in the Ashanti Region, Obuasi and Kumasi Metro are leaders contributing to the 63 new cases.

According to the Ghana Health Service’s latest update, a total of 180,567 tests have so far been conducted.

Affected regions

Greater Accra Region – 108

Ashanti Region – 63

Volta Region – 7

Central Region – 2

Oti Region – 2

Eastern Region – 1

