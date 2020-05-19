MTN Donate Laptops, Printers, Other Items To Noguchi To Fight Covid-19

Ghana’s leading Telecommunications Company, MTN on Monday, May 18, donated essential equipment to the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research (NMIMR) at the University of Ghana (UG) in support of the fight against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.

The gesture which was done through the MTN Ghana Foundation is in response to a request from the Noguchi Institute requesting help to better equipped it as frontrunners in the battle against the crisis.

The items include five HP laptops with accessories, two printers [black and white plus a colored one], a server to be used for storing massive data, as well as two Lenovo desktops.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines, Mr. Samuel Koranteng, the Corporate Services Executive at MTN explained that GHS42,000 worth of equipment is to assist the institute in the work they do.

“We realized that in donating the items they requested, we would assist in their testing, their storage of data and various health processes to help in the speed in which they work and the speed with which they are able to deliver test results”, he stressed.

Mr. Koranteng further encouraged all Ghanaians as well as all institutions to come together and contribute in any little way they can to help drive away the Covid-19 pandemic.

Having received the items on behalf of the NMIMR, Professor Abraham Kwabena Annang, the director at the facility emphasized that the equipment will put them in a better position to facilitate the Covid-19 testing, response, and containment.

“We have done a lot of testing but our systems for real-time date results in delivery and pushing the data forward for it to have its desired impact has been somehow limited

“I should say that we are extremely happy. We are grateful to MTN for bringing us these computers, printers, and server because now it means we are even in a better position to deliver the testing results which is one of the important components of it”, Prof Annang noted.

While emphasizing that the entire country will benefit from MTN’s donation, he additionally pleaded on the telecom giants to consider providing more help in terms of data.

MTN has also supported the government by committing GHS5 Million for the procurement of medical supplies, which include Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other essentials to support frontline medical staff.