Covid-19: Wearing Of Nose Mask Made Compulsory In Sunyani West

"Failure to wear a nose mask while in a public place is actually a criminal offence punishable by the law, so my office cannot take responsibility to defend any disobedient person caught by the law", the MCE of Sunyani West has warned.

Mr. Obeng made the remarks in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Nsoatre in the Municipality after he had distributed more than 4000 pieces of nose masks to people in some of the communities in the Municipality.

The MCE did the distribution in collaboration with the Sunyani Municipal COVID-19 Prevention Taskforce and the beneficiary communities included Chiraa, Odomase, Fiapre, Ayakomaso and Dumasua.

Mr. Obeng underscored the relevance of wearing nose masks, adhering to the social and physical distancing protocols, frequent washing of hands with soap under running water as well as disinfecting hands with alcohol based sanitizer to curtail the spread of the disease.

He said the Municipality had targeted to give out 30,000 nose masks to residents and a contract had been awarded to local tailors and seamstresses to sew more than 6,000 pieces of washable nose masks for distribution.

---GNA