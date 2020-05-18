ModernGhanalogo

18.05.2020 Crime & Punishment

Two Caged For Possessing Narcotic Drugs

By News Desk
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
The suspects, Edward Asante alias Agya Amadu, 47 and Razack Ibrahim, 32, whose pleas were not taken will re-appear in court on May 27.

Prosecuting, Inspector Gilbert Ayongo, told the Court presided over by Mr Abdul Majeed Illiasu that the suspects were arrested by the Assin Fosu Divisional Police Patrol Team upon a tip-off.

The police immediately moved to the community and arrested them after quantities of compressed dried leaves suspected to be cannabis, scissors and a knife were found in their room.

---GNA

