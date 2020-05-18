ModernGhanalogo

18.05.2020 General News

Sucryza Distributors Donate Ghc100,000 To Covid-19 Trust Fund

By News Desk
Sucryza Distributors Limited, leading distributors of rice and sugar in Ghana have donated one hundred thousand Ghana Cedis to the Covid-19 National Trust Fund.

At a short presentation, Chief Executive Officer, of Sucryza distributors, Nabin C. Pandey said the Covid-19 pandemic is a global health emergency that required every company to join hands with government to fight it.

He expressed hope that the contribution would go a long way to augment the work of the Covid-19 National Trust Fund to alleviate the covid-19 hardship on the general populace.

Chief Justice (Rtd) Sophia Akuffo, Chairperson of the trust fund, noted that the fund which is barely a month old will soon roll out a comprehensive program which is designed to offer direct support to the needy and vulnerable persons in the country.

She expressed appreciation to the staff and management of Sucryza Distributors for their kind gesture.

