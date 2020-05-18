Covid-19: ‘I Never Got Infected' – Julius Debrah Dismiss Reports

Former Chief of Staff under the erstwhile Mahama administration, Hon. Julius Debrah, has dismissed social media reports suggesting he contracted the novel Coronavirus.

Some apparatchiks of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) mentioned the politician and philanthropist, over the weekend, on various social media platforms, as one of the persons who had recovered from the virus – justifying why the number of COVID-19 recoveries had gone up miraculously.

This was after an aide to former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari had questioned how the recovery cases had increased.

However, Mr Debrah, who had been seen at various programmes organised by the former President’s office, wonders why some persons would mention him as been recovered from the virus.

“Kwame, this is not true,” the former Minister told Dwaboase host, Kwame Minkah in a private conversation on Monday.

He wished the infected persons would recover to help flatten the country’s curve and suggested Ghanaians stay away from stigmatization as far as the pandemic is concerned.

Defending Mr Debrah, General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said he had been meeting the former Chief of Staff since the country recorded it’s first case in March.

“It is not true that Julius Debrah is sick. He has never been sick within the period we had a case in the country,” he told Badwam host Omanhene Kwabena Asante on Adom TV.

“I have been meeting him every now and then and cannot come to terms with anyone saying he has been infected with COVID-19,” Mr Nketiah said in Akan.

---myxyzonline.com