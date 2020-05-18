GRNMA Supports Two Ailing Nurses To Secure Medical Care

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has provided cash support of Ghc8,000 to two ailing nurses to undergo medical treatment for various conditions.

The assistance was in response to urgent calls made on the association by the two.

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the GRNMA, Prince Opuni Frimpong who made the cheque presentation pledged the association’s commitment to supporting them to ensure their full recovery.

“You must not lose hope as a result of the ailment but rather trust in God for healing mercies and also know that the association will always support you in any way within our jurisdiction to recover early.”

He said although the donation would not be able to cater for the entire cost of the treatment, it is substantial enough to ease the burden on the nurses who have remained in active service prior to taking ill.

Prince Opuni Frimpong said the regional association intends to carry out similar activities across the region to ensure the welfare of members who are in various difficulties.

The beneficiaries, who expressed appreciation for the gesture pledged to fully continue in service after their full recovery.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association is the oldest and largest association of nurses and midwives in Ghana.

The association is seeking to introduce more welfare packages for its members.

At the recent 60th anniversary, the association launched new welfare packages including Education fund, Auto-Loans, Mortgage for houses and Credit mall.

---citinewsroom