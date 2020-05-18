Covid-19: Wrong Timing For Churches To Re-open — Catholic Priest Urges Agitating Pastors To Be Patient

Reverend Monsignor Simon Assamoah, the Parish Priest of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Enchi of the Western North Region said the time is wrong for churches to re-open considering the increasing number of COVID -19 cases recorded daily by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

According to the Parish Priest who is also the Vicar General of the Wiawso Catholic Diocese, “If the community spread does not stop, we will not need to allow churches to operate because the church is a place where different people congregate and if they begin to worship then we are calling for a breeding ground for the disease”.

"The disease is rising across the country and health officials are trying to trace, test and treat patients who may have come into contact with the virus. Times would be tough for health workers to go about their duties, when churches resume operations” he remarked.

Monsignor Assamoah appealed to Pastors, Priests and Prophets to pray in their homes and encourage their members to do same, adding that, when things stabilized they could have their church activities without fear.

He beseeched Ghanaians to cultivate good personal hygiene protocols, including; social and physical distancing, observing social distancing, washing of hands with soap under running water and wearing of face masks to curb the spread of the disease in the country.

“If we adhere to these procedures, the sickness would not escalate and we would leave our normal life soon” he noted.

---GNA