Covid-19: Africa’s Cases Hit 84,634

Africa’s number of confirmed Coronavirus cases has reached 84,634.

The number of recoveries, as at May 18, has also increased to 32,494.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (AfricaCDC) made the announcement in a tweet.

It said some 2,766 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded.

The tweet said, ” #COVID19 update in Africa (As of 18 May 2020 9am East Africa Time) 54 @_AfricanUnion Member States reporting 84,634 cases, 2,766 deaths, and 32,494 recoveries.”

---Daily Guide