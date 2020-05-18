Dormaa East: District PHEC Distributes Items To Fight COVID-19

Dormaa East District Public Health Emergency Committee (PHEC) has on Thursday, May 14, 2020, shared assorted items to fight coronavirus (COVID-19) among its stakeholders in the fight.

The items which were part of a great number of others were received from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, and some individual related to the District.

The items include over a thousand (1,000) pieces of nose mask, boxes of disinfectants and other cleaning detergents, boxes of surgical and examination hand gloves, thermometer guns, gallons and other liters of hand sanitizers and liquid soaps, boxes of Royale cocoa powder, Wellington boots among many others which include hygiene and sanitation essentials such as waste bins and tricycles for lifting and offloading waste.

Aside from the Health Directorate which took over 70% of the things shared, other beneficiaries were; the Town/Area Councils, Departments and Agencies under the District Assembly, Persons with Disability, and other vulnerable groups, the major markets of the district and the transport unions and other associations.

In a short meeting with the stakeholders prior to the presentation, the District Chief Executive and Chairman of the PHEC, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman gave updates and reviewed the activities of the PHEC on the COVID-19 prevention in the district, emphasizing on the enforcement of wearing nose mask as the current strategy in the fight and asked stakeholders to set an example in order to make the enforcement easier.

He noted that ensuring the provision of potable water, sanitation, hygiene and waste management were also other means deployed in the prevention of the pandemic and all other possible infections; hence, the dustbins to be positioned at vantage points, markets and public places and tricycles (Aboboyaa) to lift and offload waste to final disposal sites.

The DCE personally gave a standing ovation and applauded in appreciation to government, some persons in government, and other individuals in and out of the district who in diverse ways have supported the district and the PHEC in the fight against COVID-19.

He explained that out of the last quarter common funds which has just been received by the assembly, 2 % is being given for the running of the substructures with emphasis on tree planting and sanitation. He appealed to the people to ensure high standard of sanitation to enhance healthy life.

He also advised the market women to continue in social distancing, nose mask-wearing to avoid closure of the market and encouraged them to do well in paying taxes to support the assembly in its developmental agenda

The District Director of Health, Mr. Jacob Kwadwo Aleeba who received a chunk of the COVID – 19 items for his directorate on behalf of the other beneficiaries thank the government and all who have supported the government in this crucial moment of the nation. He reiterated the reality of the disease and advised that people should endeavor to continue in the compliance of all the protocols meted out in its fight.

Citizen Abroad Donate To Fight COVID-19

In a related development, the District Chief Executive on behalf of the District Public Health Emergency Committee (PHEC) on COVID-19 received a cash donation of three thousand Ghana cedis (GH₵3,000) in support of the fight of the disease.

The Donor, Mr. Francis Kyere popularly known as Onua who is a native of Wamfie the district capital but resides in America sent the money through his uncle and wife on Thursday, May 14, 2020

His guardians who presented the money said their son was moved by the devastation the disease has caused in America and wish that Ghana does not get to that state. They noted also that their son intends to bring other support for the development of the district.

The DCE who received the money expressed satisfaction to the gesture saying, it would be good if all who can afford, come together for the development of the district. He added, the money would enable the committee to sew more nose mask to be distributed, especially to the disadvantaged, as the district fight against the prevention of the coronavirus pandemic.