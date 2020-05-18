Golden Star Resources Donates To Muslim Communities As They Observe Ramadan

As part of their Cooperate Social Responsibility, Golden Star Resources Bogoso Prestea Limited (GSBPL) has donated some food items to the Muslim communities in its operational areas as they observe the month of Ramadan.

The donation which took place on Friday May 15 at the Bogoso Central Mosque, was to sustain the long relationship that has existed between GSBPL and Muslims in its catchment areas.

Ramadan is the most sacred month in Islamic culture, where during this time, Muslims fast, abstain from pleasures and pray to become closer to Allah.

It is also a time for families to gather and celebrate.

Although, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, families and friends cannot meet, as that is one of the protocols (social distancing) to prevent the spread of the disease, Golden Star still deemed it fit to do what they have always done over the years.

Mr. Robert Gyamfi, the Health, Safety, Environment and Community Manager for GSBPL donating the items to the few Imams at the Bogoso Mosque said, his outfit recognizes the prayers they say for the company during Ramadan and that, it was appropriate Golden Star extends a helping hand.

He said “this month of fasting is not an easy thing and only takes those who are staunch in God to partake in this exercise. I believe you will remember Golden Star in the prayers as well”.

The Muslim communities which benefited from the donation were from Bogoso, Prestea, Bondaye Boppoh, Dumasi, Mbease Nsuta and Adamanso.

They received bags of rice, cooking oil, cartons of soft drinks and bags of sugar.

On behalf of the Muslim community, Idris Muhammed thanking GSBPL for their annual donation to them promised to always pray for the company which has always thought about the Muslims in the operational areas.